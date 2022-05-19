The Internet-Famous Sunscreen Brand That Supermodels Use Is on Sale

If you're looking for a good ol' daily sunscreen, we'd be remiss not to mention Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen, which you can snag for as low as $16 right now. The popular sunscreen not only has over 2,100 reviews, but also landed on the Environmental Working Group's best sunscreens of 2022 list. The unique gel sunscreen has an invisible finish and can be used as a makeup primer. Customers say "nothing beats it" and that it feels like "nothing is there" once applied to your skin. A 72-year-old shopper even said it's the "best feeling and looking sun protection they've ever used."