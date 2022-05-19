The Internet-Famous Sunscreen Brand That Supermodels Use Is on Sale
It's safe to say that Supergoop has taken over the SPF world over the last few years. The Instagrammable sunscreen has landed on many famous faces, including supermodels like Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, and even Brooke Shields. It's loved by celebrities and editors alike for its lightweight and white cast-free formulas, as well as its wide range of products that help you get sun protection everywhere from your eyelids to your scalp.
Whether you've been wanting to try the brand forever or are already in love and ready to stock up, you won't want to miss out on Supergoop's Friends and Family sale. Right now through May 24, you can snag 20 percent off every single product — including new launches like this SPF-infused makeup-setting mist and best-sellers like the pearly-tinted Glowscreen. To take advantage of the discount, just use the code SUNNY20 at checkout.
Shop now: $13–$26 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $16–$32); supergoop.com
One of Supergoop's perks is that they offer SPF products that also have skincare benefits, like the Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost face oil and the Bright Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream. Made with ceramides, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, the moisturizing face oil is formulated to support your skin barrier and provide long-lasting hydration. One 66-year-old shopper said they're "hooked" on how "light and smooth it is." And if you're looking for an illuminating eye cream that has SPF and will "keep wrinkles at bay," you'll want to add Supergoop's option to your cart according to users.
Shop now: $37 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $46); supergoop.com
Shop now: $31 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $38); supergoop.com
If you're looking for a good ol' daily sunscreen, we'd be remiss not to mention Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen, which you can snag for as low as $16 right now. The popular sunscreen not only has over 2,100 reviews, but also landed on the Environmental Working Group's best sunscreens of 2022 list. The unique gel sunscreen has an invisible finish and can be used as a makeup primer. Customers say "nothing beats it" and that it feels like "nothing is there" once applied to your skin. A 72-year-old shopper even said it's the "best feeling and looking sun protection they've ever used."
Convinced you need to stock up on all things Supergoop this summer? Same. Snag your favorite products here before the sale ends.