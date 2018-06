As the fourth quarter starts, wipe each of your nail beds down with a cotton ball soaked in nail polish remover to swipe away any leftover oils from the hand mask, then use the Flowery All-in-One File ($4; ulta.com) to buff, shine, and shape your digits. After a layer of base coat like Orly's Bonder ($9; sallybeauty.com), apply two layers of your favorite nail color—we're feeling Essie's Imported Champagne ($9; nordstrom.com) these days. Finish with a coat of OPI's Infinite Shine Gloss ($13; ulta.com), and let your nails dry for the rest of the game.