I Tried Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow, and My Skin's Redness Virtually Disappeared in 24 Hours
If you're someone like me who's had perpetual skin redness their whole life, you know the struggles that come with constantly trying to treat it. I've tested various moisturizers, serums, and even LED-devices, but none of them gave me long-lasting improvement — that was until I tried Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow.
Being a face oil, the formula is super hydrating, but it's also infused with vitamin C and turmeric — both masters at calming redness and inflammation and brightening the skin. Other key ingredients include ginger, red raspberry, and evening primrose, which all come together to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improve evenness and texture, and replenish the skin barrier. It's also great for all skin types, tones, and textures.
Shop now: $40; amazon.com and sephora.com
Upon first impression, the packaging comes with a quality dropper dispenser that easily sucks up the oil to deliver it into your hands. You'll also notice the face oil has a distinct scent thanks to the tumeric, but it's nothing unpleasant — it reminds me of the refreshing smell of baby powder. But even if you're not into the smell, the benefits of it still outweigh the non-lingering scent.
The Process:
After I've washed my face with a gentle facial cleanser and applied a little moisturizer, I then use the drop applicator to dispense a few drops into my hand (the recommended amount is two to four drops, but I use about three to four for ultimate effectiveness). I then rub my hands together and start lightly patting the oil onto my face. I use a lot on my cheeks since that's the part of my face that has the most redness, but also pat it onto my forehead, chin, and a little on my nose and temples to take full advantage of the oil's hydrating and anti-aging benefits.
Before and After:
If I apply it in the evening, I see full results as soon as I wake up in the morning. If I apply it in the morning (it sits well underneath makeup), I'm able to see full results in the evening. And as you can see in my before and after photos, the results are evident. After using it two to three times a week, my redness has significantly improved and I have brighter, glowier, plumper, and more hydrated skin.
But don't just take my word for it. Shoppers have given the face oil more than 1,800 glowing ratings on Amazon (pun intended), with one customer noting how it "truly calms down" their redness, gives them a "refreshed-looking, youthful glow" and even makes it seem like they're wearing makeup.
Another shopper called the face oil "magic" and said it fades their bumps and scars and brightens their skin. "I have very sensitive skin, too, everything breaks me out, so this is a hallelujah for me."
If you've been wondering whether or not to take the leap on this product, consider this your sign. You can shop Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow Face Oil at Amazon and Sephora, where you can choose between the .5-ounce bottle for $40 or the 1.18-ounce bottle for $80 — a hefty price tag, but as shoppers have noted, "it will last a good, long while."