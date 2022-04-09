​​I Tried Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow, and My Skin's Redness Virtually Disappeared in 24 Hours

After I've washed my face with a gentle facial cleanser and applied a little moisturizer, I then use the drop applicator to dispense a few drops into my hand (the recommended amount is two to four drops, but I use about three to four for ultimate effectiveness). I then rub my hands together and start lightly patting the oil onto my face. I use a lot on my cheeks since that's the part of my face that has the most redness, but also pat it onto my forehead, chin, and a little on my nose and temples to take full advantage of the oil's hydrating and anti-aging benefits.