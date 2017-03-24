This Is the Candle You Keep Seeing All Over Instagram

Another day, another well-styled Instagram photo on your feed featuring a gorgeous white candle with a minimalist exterior. Every time we scroll through our timeline, it seems like we see no less than 5 posts singing the praises of these candles, almost rivaling the amount of FitTea and blue light teeth whitening #spon posts adorning the pages of our favorite reality TV stars. At first glance, the block letter font almost appeared to be that of Byredo's, but it's actually from up-and-coming indie brand Sunday Forever. The Coconut candle is the one we tend to see the most (and have had the pleasure of burning on a recent snow day), but to be fair, the rest of the line is just as Instagrammable.

It's hard to pick a favorite from the 6 different scents, priced at $34 a pop. Of course, the Coconut's vacation-esque aroma ranks at the top, but we're also big fans of Pink Gold, which mixes gourmand fragrances like almond and vanilla cake. MMMint is also a worthy contender, blending eucalytus with a refreshing mint note. If you want a side of some good vibes, Sunday Forever also carries crystals, air detox sprays, sage, coconut incense, protection jewels, and super-comfortable kimonos to wear while you ward off negativity. Shop the full range at sundayforever.com now.