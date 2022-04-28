Sunburn Blush Is the Controversial TikTok Makeup Trend I Am Fully Getting Behind

Sun protection is so important, so I won't be getting sunburned if I have anything to say about it. I wear and reapply sunscreen religiously, so the chances of me having that natural flush across my cheeks and over my nose are (hopefully) slim to none. But, I am intrigued and smitten with the look of a faux sunburn created with blush. Not only does it make me think of childhood summers spent in outdoor pools, falling asleep in the sun, and the carefree ease of vacations, but also feel like I wandered off during the Picnic at Hanging Rock.