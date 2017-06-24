6 Fragrances That Straight-Up Smell Like Vacation

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 24, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

That mid-summer itch to get away is the real deal. The weather is finally cooperating, the days are getting longer, and work is starting to seem less brutal than usual. Now would be the perfect time to take a vacation—that is, if you didn't already have one scheduled a month out from this point.

Until you can get away, let these fragrances serve as somewhat of a departure from your surroundings. Here, we put together a list of six scents that are basically vacation in a bottle.

Tory Burch Bel Azur

This bergamot-heavy fragrance mixes notes like vetiver and mandarin, which prove to be almost as refreshing as the French Riviera waters that inspired it. 

Tom Ford Fleur de Portofino All Over Body Spray

Don't let your man confuse this aluminum can with his Axe Body Spray—though they're similar in shape. This mix of Sicilian lemon, jasmin, and violet leaf smells a lot more like a Mediterranean getaway than a high school locker room. 

Atelier Cologne Clèmentine California

Mandarin and juniper channel all the vibrancy and warmth of an orange grove, with none of the sunburn.

Sunday Forever Coconuts

Finding a coconut scent more pure than this one would likely involve the act of climbing a tree and chopping the fruit down yourself. Is a coconut a fruit or a nut, anyway? Who knows! 

Urban Decay Go Naked Perfume Oil

Mimicking the aroma of sunscreen and sea air, a dab of this oil on your pulse points serves as a quick escape—even if you're trapped indoors. Shut your eyes, take a whiff, and imagine that the office's fluorescent lights are actually the sun's rays. 

Berdoues Somei Yoshino

Cherry blossom season may be over for another year, but this floral mix of jasmine sambac and Japanese shiso is a pretty close alternative that won't require the help of a time-travelling DeLorean. 

