Neons have the tendency to blend with your natural nail color, resulting in a faded version of the high-octane shade in the bottle. Make sure your talons really stand out by painting a layer of white nail polish before the bright hue for a more saturated color. Try an ivory like Revlon's Calla Lilly ($7; ulta.com before going pretty in pink (and purple!) with NARS's Ratin Jot ($18; narscosmetics.com ), or China Glaze's Hang Ten Toes ($7; sallybeauty.com ). We also love American Apparel's nail polish in Neon Green ($6; americanapparel.net ), and Illamasqua's punchy mint nail varnish in Nomad ($14; sephora.com ).