Instead of going for an uber-feminine pastel nail, celebrity manicurist Jenna Hipp, who works with Michelle Williams and Jessica Alba, recommends going for an ombre mani in muted tones to contrast with the rest of the look. “This trend is the perfect canvas for an ombre nail, which is achieved by creating a color fade from one nail to the next.” Our pick for an easy gradient? The New Black’s Bank Holiday Weekend set ($22; sephora.com ), which takes the guesswork out of a natural fade.