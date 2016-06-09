Wanna Upgrade Your Beach Vibes? These Lippies Will Do the Trick

As far as the beach goes, I like for my look to be minimal. It's the bare essentials—namely an SPF, and if I'm feelin' fancy and brave, a glossy lip for a little pop of color. I say brave because I'm petrified of my favorite lippies melting in the heat, despite my undying desire to look like a pinup at the beach.

However, I've uncovered a few products that will work in the heat and look great while you're doing your best Baywatch run at the beach. C'mon, you know you've thought about it.