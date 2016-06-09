Wanna Upgrade Your Beach Vibes? These Lippies Will Do the Trick

Getty

Oh, and they're heat friendly, too.

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jun 09, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

As far as the beach goes, I like for my look to be minimal. It's the bare essentials—namely an SPF, and if I'm feelin' fancy and brave, a glossy lip for a little pop of color. I say brave because I'm petrified of my favorite lippies melting in the heat, despite my undying desire to look like a pinup at the beach.

However, I've uncovered a few products that will work in the heat and look great while you're doing your best Baywatch run at the beach. C'mon, you know you've thought about it. 

1 of 3 Courtesy

The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder Cocobalm 

This stuff was literally made for a beach bag. Not only is the packaging bleeping adorable and so satisfying to squeeze, but the coconut balm comes in a number of shades to give your lips a lovely glossy finish that stays and a sheer tint. Can't go wrong. Team MIMI is addicted. 

$22 SHOP NOW
2 of 3 Courtesy

Coola Organi Sunscreen SPF 30 Mineral Liplux 

We love coola's organic SPF's, so it was pretty much given that we would adore their tinted lip balm with SPF. They're super flattering, smooth, and the best part? The metal packaging is cooling to the touch. Oh, and it's minty and water resistant, so you're free to take dips whenever you please.

$18 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Lano Lips Tinted Balm

You. Guys. The original Lano formulation is probably one of our favorites of all time. There's nothing it can't fix. Well, dry skin wise. It can't make that unavailable man you've got a crush on all of a sudden available. Anyway, we're so thrilled that our hero lip balm comes in a chic variety of tints so we can take care of our lips and a little something else to our look. 

$18 SHOP NOW

