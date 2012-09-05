Summer Essentials Under $15

Sep 05, 2012 @ 7:31 pm
mark. Illuminating Powder
mark. Illuminating Powder

Like bikinis, bronzers aren't one size fits all. These slim compacts ($12, meetmark.com) created by handbag designer Carlos Falchi are formulated in three unique combinations and leave any complexion believably tanned, not muddy or extra orange.
MAC To The Beach Lipglass
MAC To The Beach Lipglass

The name doesn't lie. A single swipe of any of these three shades ($14, maccosmetics.com) will transport you from your stuffy office to... well, the beach.
JASON Sunbrellas Sunblock
JASON Sunbrellas Sunblock

No need to dodge the sun: JASON's chamomile-scented mineral sunblock ($14.95, jason-natural.com) provides the UVA/UVB protection you need-without the harsh chemicals you'd like to avoid.
NP Set On The Double Pen
NP Set On The Double Pen

NP Set's compact, versatile duo ($13, target.com) comes through in a clutch (and fits in one too!) Mascara on one end, a highlighter and concealer on the other, this multitasking dynamo conditions with vitamins A, C and E.
Victoria's Secret Daily Moisturizer
Victoria's Secret Daily Moisturizer

A low level of self-tanning ingredient DHA amps up your glow as a cocktail of powerful suncreens block harmful rays ($12, victoriassecret.com).
JK Jemma Kidd Pencil Liner
JK Jemma Kidd Pencil Liner

These eight extra-luxe shades ($14, target.com) glide on smoothly and come with a built-in sharpener for a precise and flawless line.
Bed Head Shampoo & Conditioner
Bed Head Shampoo & Conditioner

Exhaust, cigarette smoke and pollutants do a number on your lungs-and your strands. Think of this rich duo ($12.95 shampoo, $13.95 conditioner, tigihaircare.com for salons) as an instant hair detox.
Nivea Happy Sensation Body Lotion
Nivea Happy Sensation Body Lotion

The featherlight moisturizer ($5.99, niveausa.com) is fast-absorbing, but the zesty orange blossom scent will last all day.
A Shining Soul by Self-Help: Care Of Ken Paves
A Shining Soul by Self-Help: Care Of Ken Paves

Rather than fight Mother Nature, embrace what she gave you with this volume-enhancing glosser ($15, ulta.com) that boosts radiance without weighing strands down.
POP Beauty Eye Topper
POP Beauty Eye Topper

Take your makeup for a day at the beach. POP's compact palette ($9.99, popbeauty.co.uk) is small enough to throw in your bag and neutral enough to wear in the sand.
Noxema Clean Moisture Makeup Removal Cloths
Noxema Clean Moisture Makeup Removal Cloths

Tingly clean? Check. Effervescent, strangely appealing scent? Check. Soaked sink and shirt? Gone, thanks to these handy cloths ($3.99, cvs.com).
