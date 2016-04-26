Suki Waterhouse Reminds Everyone To Get Excited For Ab Fab

The anticipation for the upcoming Ab Fab movie is very real. A female driven snarky comedy about two women in the fashion industry? Definitely here for it. And we have another reason to get excited about the film — the celebrity cameos. Suki Waterhouse shared a still from the movie on her Instagram and it is the definition of glamour.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Labs Highlighting Kit Is Going To Change Your Life

#ABFABTHEMOVIE I spent a good portion of my childhood dressed up as Patsy and Eddie drinking Ribena from champagne glasses. I would have fainted if you told me this would ever happen. 😁😺🤓❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Apr 25, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

RELATED: Sara Sampaio’s Braided 'Do is #HairGoals

There’s a lot to take in from this photo from the people to the wardrobe but honestly it’s hard to get past how amazing their makeup looks. Suki’s perfectly coiffed eyebrows are what dreams are made of (what is it about the British and amazing eyebrows?). Those aren’t the only #goals in this photo — Alexa Chung’s hair is what we wish our middle part would look like, Jourdan Dunn’s skin is literally glowing, and Lily Cole’s lipstick blush combo has us feeling some type of way. Just imagine how many more looks there are packed into the movie…