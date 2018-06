Hairstylist Ken Paves, who has worked with Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham, first released his book You Are Beautiful back in 2013 to provide real women with pro-quality beauty tips that would enhance their routines while offering up some empowering advice. This year, Paves launched his You Are Beautiful hair line with the same inspirational message in mind—to flaunt what you've got, and work with what you naturally have. For the ad campaigns, Paves had each of the models, who are all from different cultural backgrounds, air-dry their strands with the products in to enhance their natural textures, then did a minimal amount of touching up before the images were shot. By rolling his products out to Wal-Mart stores exclusively, the pro hopes to make the line more accessible to a wider range of consumers. "It was never a question in my mind of where I wanted it to be," he says. "Wal-Mart is the heart of America, and the product line is made in America. My family shops at Wal-Mart, so from day one, I wanted it to be there."