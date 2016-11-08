Relieve Your Stress From the Election with These 10 Beauty Products

When breathing exercises and heavy drinking fail to reduce your anxiety levels triggered by this year's election, a relaxing bubble bath and face mask combo (with your newsfeed out of sight, mind you) could be the solution. After all, you've probably tried just about everything else by this point. Regardless of who you're siding with, this year's election is understandably much more stressful than previous races in recent memory, so we've rounded up a few of our favorite skin, body, and hair products to help take your mind off of the matter. After you rock the vote today, shop our list of beauty essentials below to help you feel slightly more zen.