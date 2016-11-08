Relieve Your Stress From the Election with These 10 Beauty Products

When breathing exercises and heavy drinking fail to reduce your anxiety levels triggered by this year's election, a relaxing bubble bath and face mask combo (with your newsfeed out of sight, mind you) could be the solution. After all, you've probably tried just about everything else by this point. Regardless of who you're siding with, this year's election is understandably much more stressful than previous races in recent memory, so we've rounded up a few of our favorite skin, body, and hair products to help take your mind off of the matter. After you rock the vote today, shop our list of beauty essentials below to help you feel slightly more zen.

NEST Cedar Leaf and Lavender Candle

Light a candle, and hit play on your Drake playlist. Lavender is rumored to produce a calming effect when inhaled, and we can only hope the feeling becomes amplified when done in tandem with the smooth vocals of Degrassi High's most-famous alum.

Sephora Collection Lotus Mask

Face masks are an activity that sort of force you to chill—you wash off your makeup, apply this sheet mask soaked in a lotus-infused serum, and let it boost your moisture levels as you watch TV. Just avoid the local news until the results are announced for fear of winding yourself up even further.

Honest Beauty Truly Restored Recovery Masque

Smooth on this coconut oil-infused mask, then go do your laundry while the rich formula repairs any damaged areas. The amino acids used in the mix mimic the keratin naturally found in your strands, so any holes in the hair shaft caused by excess heat styling immediately get filled in.

L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath

When you're on edge, sometimes a hour-long soak in the bath (with either a very chill or very comedic podcast playing in the background) is the only remedy. Let the soothing aroma take your stress level down a notch, while the hydrating formula makes your skin extra soft and touchable.

This Works Deep Sleep Night Oil

It's hard to get decent sleep when you go through the day feeling like a freshman who did not study for a big test—except, you know, it's the fate of America—but this blend of chamomile and grape seed oil should help to calm your nerves, or at the very least, aid a 15-minute nap.

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Body Wash

It's the next best thing to being able to actually scrub the stress off of you—shower gel manufacturers, take note—and the mix of rosemary and frankincense help to alleviate tension in your muscles.

Skyn Iceland Anti-Blemish Gel

Stress breakouts are a very real thing, if years previously spent cramming for final exams didn't already confirm that, and this potent salicylic acid-based spot treatment has the power to kill those anxiety-triggered bumps before you have time to freak out over those as well.

Aveda Blue Oil Balancing Concentrate

Apply this oil to your pulse points and take a deep breath. Next to the cooling sensation you'll feel on contact, the mix of blue chamomile and peppermint should help to ease your tension.

Kiehl's Skin Rescuer Stress-Minimizing Daily Hydrator

Though stress-eating your weight in gummi bears is typically a bad idea, one can argue that sugar can help your anxiety levels—at least where your skin and this moisturizer are concerned. The formula conains mannose, a rare sugar that acts as your skin's armor, and helps to heal any inflammation or redness.

The Estee Edit Stress Relief Eye Mask

Are you a stress crier? We're right there with you, and these aloe vera-rich eye masks are here to help. While ingredients like cucumber and caffeine sound more like a weird lunch pairing, they help reduce tear-triggered puffiness in just ten minutes.

