Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Documented the Moment She Shaved Her Head to Play Eleven

We are pretty sure that by now you are as obsessed with Netflix's Stranger Things as we are (and if you haven't already seen it, then you have some serious binge-watching to do). The sci-fi show about a young boy mysteriously disappearing from his house in the middle of the night is undoubtedly the TV hit of this summer. It not only brought us some '80s movie nostalgia, but we also witnessed the breakout performance of 12-year old Millie Bobby Brown, who totally killed it with her portrayal of Eleven.

Talent aside, we all know that one of the most striking features of Eleven is her shaved head. Now, thanks to Brown, we can all witness the exact moment she transformed into her on-screen persona.

The actress took to Instagram to share with her fans two videos that document the shave by hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul. Brown took it like a total pro and (*spoiler alert*), you can actually see Eleven at the 1:45 mark.

Hair chopping part 1! #strangerthings #chopchop #inthechairwith @sarahhindsgaul 😘💇🏼 A video posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Aug 21, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

Hair chopping part 2 #strangerthings #chopchop the full video is in my bio! #nohairdontcare A video posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Aug 21, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

And just like that, Eleven was born.