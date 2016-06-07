This Teeny-Tiny Lipstick Packs Some Serious Punch

I'll admit, when something is mini-sized, I can't help but love it. Those tiny Vaseline containers? They practically send me into a tailspin. I don't know what it is. Imagine what happened to me when I found out that Stowaway's Creme Lipstick in Scarlet was going to be in our June Beauty Bag? Full-on freak out. And not just because the tiny lipstick is so stinkin' cute. It also conveniently fits into any clutch, is super comfortable to wear, and has pigmentation to die for. Obviously, I had to chat with Stowaway co-founder and CEO Julie Fredrickson about this perfect lil' lippie. Here's what she had to say.

What It's Called:

Cremé Lipstick in Scarlet

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A sweetgreen salad and an iced tea.... or $15; stowawaycosmetics.com. OR buy a kit for $75 and get your lipstick for free!

What Makes It Special:

"Because you can't plan for those red lip moments, our right-sized lipstick makes it easy to carry one with you no matter how small your purse. Plus, when was the last time anyone ever finished a lipstick?" #TRUE

Who’s It For?

"Stowaway is for women who want it to be easier to feel beautiful anywhere."

When to Use It:

"Day or night, this perfectly balanced red is ideal for any occasion."

What It Feels Like:

"Our highly pigmented, long-wearing cream lipstick delivers smooth color that works as hard as you do—full of nourishing ingredients that keep your lips hydrated even on the longest day."

What It Smells Like:

"Our products have no added scents or fragrance."

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Stowaway is makeup you love in sizes you can carry and actually finish before it expires. Perfectly portable sizes make Stowaway ideal for the modern women and her mobile lifestyle " says Frederickson.

What the Internet Is Saying About It:

Night in with pals... (📸 via @bloombergbusinessweek) A photo posted by Stowaway Cosmetics (@stowaway) on Apr 20, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

Saturday night vibes #scarlet #paintthetownred A photo posted by Stowaway Cosmetics (@stowaway) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

#Rightsized 👌🏼 A photo posted by Stowaway Cosmetics (@stowaway) on Apr 13, 2016 at 7:28am PDT