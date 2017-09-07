Story's Newest Concept Store Is Every Beauty Lover's Dream

Image zoom Courtesy

The time has long past since Instagram—along with the plethora of other social media platforms you can belong to—is exclusively a way to stalk your ex or stay in touch with your college friends. The photo-sharing app is now the place to discover the latest beauty trends, your new favorite products, and most importantly express yourself through a 'grammable hair and makeup moment.

That's exactly the inspiration behind September's theme at STORY, an ever-changing concept store in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. The store has partnered with Coty for "Beauty Story", to celebrate the diversity of beauty, which is visually celebrated by sharing images on social media.

Image zoom Courtesy

RELATED: Kiehl's Just Gave You the Best Reason Ever to Buy a Hand Cream

Starting today until October 8th you can visit the store to shop some of your favorite beauty brands with an interactive element. A few pairings you can expect to have fun with are: Coty and YouCam AR Makeup Mirror, which allows you to virtually test all of those intimidating makeup looks you've been too scared to try, COVERGIRL and Array Portrait Studio where you can give yourself a mini-makeover and see how it looks on camera, and a Sally Hansen DIY manicure studio.

Image zoom Courtesy

On top of the interactive fun, you can also score a bunch of luxe and buzzy brands that you've been eyeing on your feeds like Byredo, Nannette de Gaspe, Sakara Life, One Two Lash, the world's first magnetic false lashes, Phlur fragrances, and Recliner luxury sleepwear, to name a few.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

As if this wasn't enough of an excuse to shop for new beauty products, STORY will also be hosting a range of events throughout the month. To get the lowdown on everything happening, visit thisisstory.com.