Shoppers Say Stila's Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Is the "Longest Lasting, Most Precise" Out There
For over 25 years, Stila has crafted an innovative brand that takes inspiration from runways and brings it into daily life. The brand is loved by celebrities like Blake Lively and Lynda Pearce, to name a few. Among Stila's celebrity-approved bestsellers is the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner that lives up to its name, and it's only $22.
The liquid eyeliner has a reputation for being one of the longest-lasting liners on the market. Its all-day staying power lasts through tears, allergy attacks, and afternoons in the water, remaining on long after you create eye-opening looks.
The precise tip on the eyeliner makes perfecting a cat eye a breeze. The easy-to-use liquid liner allows you to draw thin or thick lines that define your eyes however you like. Say goodbye to smudging and uneven lines, too, thanks to its rich formula. Thanks to eight highly pigmented shades, the color shows up vibrant and bold on the eyes. Plus, you won't have to redefine lines to create a bold definition.
If you take a quick scroll through the reviews, you will find multitudes of shoppers who love Stila's eyeliner. One shopper says the Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner is the "longest lasting and most precise eyeliner. I love this product. It is so easy to apply and lasts SOOO LONG. Seriously, this eyeliner lasts literally an entire two days if you don't take it off at night. It is also super black, which I love."
Another reviewer says, "Stila is the absolute best liquid eyeliner I have ever tried. It doesn't fade or crack and stays on through sleeping or tears. Very, very smudge-proof and it does not flake AT ALL. It dries quickly."
This liquid eyeliner isn't just for makeup enthusiasts, but beginners too. A shopper says this is their first liquid eyeliner. "I read some Amazon reviews and was impressed, so I ordered it. I have had it for a month and I love it. It stays on all day and no more smudging. I can't draw straight lines and am not particularly artistic when it comes to cool makeup applications, but this is so easy to use, it does the trick.
Want your eyeliner to stay all day? Snag the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner and say goodbye to smudges for good.