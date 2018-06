Steal Her Shade: Celebrity Lipsticks and Nail Polishes

Just when you thought you had seen the last of Tangerine Tango, Jessica Alba gave Pantone's 2012 color of the year new life with her high-impact matte lip. "The dress was the inspiration," said her makeup artist Lauren Andersen, who used($28) on the star. "I loved the contrast between her glowing skin and the orange lip. It's an almost-tropical pop of color that's not an exact match for the dress, but it's close." BUY IT