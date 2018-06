Steal Her Shade: The Best Bright Lipsticks Right Now

WHY IT WORKS "The red flower on her dress was really the inspiration," said makeup artist Sarai Fiszel, who gave Portman her pretty pucker for the 2011 Golden Globes. "We wanted her lips to be the color of a petal. I applied the satiny lipstick with my fingers so that it looked more like a stain than a full coverage lipstick."WHAT SHE WORE Rouge Dior Lip Color in Star Fuchsia #766, $30; dior.com