Stars Wear the Trends

HOW TO WEAR IT Makeup artist Linda Hay recommends layering products to add mega-glow to the cheeks, which can help light up the face. She likes to use Chanel Sheer Brilliance on the tops of the cheekbones, just under the brow bone and dotted down the bridge of the nose to highlight and contour. Then she “ices the cake” with a light dusting of Victoria’s Secret Give Me Shimmers powder.PRODUCT TO TRY Use the shimmery shades in this compact from Napoleon Perdis to highlight the cheeks with the swipe of your finger. A frosty pink applied with the pinky in a C-shape from the end of the eyebrow to the top of the cheekbone captures light beautifully.BUY ONLINE NOW Napolean Perdis Light Patrol Luminizer palette, $15; at sephora.com