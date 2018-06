Stars Rock Runway Trends

7 of 8 Larry Marano/Getty Images, Imaxtree

Leighton Meester



THE INSPIRATION Shapely eye shadow at Giorgio Armani

DO IT YOURSELF Makeup artist Linda Cantello was inspired by old black and white photographs when she created this graphic look. Rather than thinking of color, think in terms of shape. Following the line of your brow bone, trace a half-moon shape with dark shadow then fill in with a slightly lighter hue. And keep in mind-the look is prettiest when the outermost edge of your shadow lines up with the tail of your brow.