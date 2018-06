Stars in Bright Makeup

5 of 8 Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Go for a Contrast

WHO: Julianne Moore went for a juicy berry lip at the amFAR Gala in New York City.

WHY IT WORKS: It's all about the contrasting cool and warm tones. "If Julianne had worn an orangey red, the look would get muddy because there wouldn't be as much of a difference between her lip and her hair," Dubroff said. "Blue tones are striking against pale skin." Moore's bright berry works on fair and dark skin colors alike, but opt for a more rosy shade if your tone is slightly warmer.