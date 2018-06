"I am always exhausted. What can I do to look refreshed?"-Olivia WildeReach for creamy, light-reflecting products like the($32; clarins.com ) suggests L.A. makeup artist Fiona Stiles. After applying rosy pink blush on the apples of your cheeks, use a sheer concealer to disguise dark circles. Dab a luminizing powder like the($30; sephora.com ) in the inner corners (choose a more golden shade if you have darker skin), then rim the bottom lid with($18; ulta.com ), an illuminating peachy liner. Coat lashes with navy blue mascara. (We like thein blue, $36; saks.com ) "It helps the whites of your eyes appear whiter," says N.Y.C. makeup artist Nick Barose.