These Candles Light Up Your Life and Help Someone in Need Too 

There's truly nothing more comforting than a lovely candle. It can change your mood from the strike of a match—there's pretty much no denying it. Think about all the times you've lit a candle and then promptly put on a face mask. Release the ahhhhs. But it's not that often that you can say that lighting up a candle makes a positive impact in someone else's life. Well, now you can.

Meet the Starling Project, founded by Sterling McDavid. This super-star lady left her job in finance to create a company that helps provide solar energy to impoverished communities around the world, and we have to say, she's doing a damn good job of it already.

Within a year of launch, the Starling Project has donated over $100,000 to UNICEF to fund a solar energy panel in Chad. So how does this project accomplish such admirable aims? They make gorgeous scented candles that are hand poured in Brooklyn, New York and made with American hand-blown glass and cotton wicks. Not only are you supporting business in the US of A, you are also making an impact in the life of someone less fortunate abroad, how incred is that? The sale of each candle, which both retail for $55, helps provide a community with solar energy. We've got our eyes on Juniper + Saffron, but Vanilla + Hemlock sounds like a dream, too.

To pick up one of your own chic but charitable candles, and send out lots of good vibes, head to starlingproject.org.