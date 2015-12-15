Here Are Your 9 Favorite Celebs as Star Wars Memes

Art by Elysia Berman
Hallie Gould
Dec 15, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

It's May 4th, so we took it upon ourselves to create a bit of cheeky, fangirl artwork. Only, you don't have to be a Star Warian (that's the Star Wars equivalent of a Trekky, says Google) to appreciate them. In fact, nerds, muggles, beauty girls, and celebrity stalkers alike are sure to giggle at least once while scrolling through this list. I guarantee it! And don't I sound trustworthy?

Enjoy peeps. See you on the Dark Side. May the force be with you. Hello from the other side. Sorry, that was Adele.

1 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Haim Solo

Advertisement
2 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

O-Bey Wan Kenobi

3 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Darth Bader Ginsburg

Advertisement
4 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Sia-3PO

Advertisement
5 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Chewbecca Black

Advertisement
6 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Princess Leia Michele

Advertisement
7 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Master Hoda

Advertisement
8 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Luke Sky-Ferreira

Advertisement
9 of 9 Art by Elysia Berman

Padma Lakshmi-Amidala

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!