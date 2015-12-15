Here Are Your 9 Favorite Celebs as Star Wars Memes

It's May 4th, so we took it upon ourselves to create a bit of cheeky, fangirl artwork. Only, you don't have to be a Star Warian (that's the Star Wars equivalent of a Trekky, says Google) to appreciate them. In fact, nerds, muggles, beauty girls, and celebrity stalkers alike are sure to giggle at least once while scrolling through this list. I guarantee it! And don't I sound trustworthy?

Enjoy peeps. See you on the Dark Side. May the force be with you. Hello from the other side. Sorry, that was Adele.