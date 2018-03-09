The Subtle St. Patrick's Day Beauty Look You'll Want to Wear This Year

Getty Images
Your alternative to wearing head-to-toe green and shamrocks all-over but still dressing for the holiday? It's as simple as a bottle of nail polish. Switch out your glossy black manicure for St. Patrick's Day nails instead. Save yourself some time and skip the attempts at drawing on a mini rainbow arch and opt for two coats (plus, a top coat) of green lacquer.
The subtle beauty approach still feels festive, but isn't as statement-making as a swipe of emerald lipstick. Here, we rounded up five of the best options out there, ranging from seafoam to deep shades with lots of shimmer.
VIDEO: How to Master the Crystal Clear Manicure
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement