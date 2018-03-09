The Subtle St. Patrick's Day Beauty Look You'll Want to Wear This Year

Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 09, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Your alternative to wearing head-to-toe green and shamrocks all-over but still dressing for the holiday? It's as simple as a bottle of nail polish. Switch out your glossy black manicure for St. Patrick's Day nails instead. Save yourself some time and skip the attempts at drawing on a mini rainbow arch and opt for two coats (plus, a top coat) of green lacquer.

The subtle beauty approach still feels festive, but isn't as statement-making as a swipe of emerald lipstick. Here, we rounded up five of the best options out there, ranging from seafoam to deep shades with lots of shimmer.

VIDEO: How to Master the Crystal Clear Manicure

1 of 5 Courtesy

CHANEL LE VERNIS LONGWEAR NAIL COLOUR in Fiction

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Madeline Poole Collection in Mallratz

Sally Hansen $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Nars Iconic Color Nail Polish

Nars $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Green Envy

Oribe $32 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Essie Gel Couture in Spellbound

Essie $12 SHOP NOW

