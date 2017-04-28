Here’s Why You Need to Try a Rorange Lippie for Spring

For a die-hard red lip wearer breaking out of your comfort zone to sport a new hue can be a bit scary. Pink appears too sweet for some, while a vampy pout borders on harsh for everyday. Re: rorange—your perfect blend of scarlet red, and striking mandarin. This ultra-flattering shade brightens every complexion due to its warmer undertone. In terms of formula, N.Y. C makeup artist Edward Cruz suggests skipping a super glossy finish, and opting for a matte or balm-like texture. “For a statement lip apply the color full-on, or for a wash of color stipple the product on,” shares Cruz. Check out some of our favorite not too red, not too orange lippies to spice-up (no pun intended!) your look for spring.

VIDEO: 5 Red-Orange Lipsticks To Rock This Summer