Here’s Why You Need to Try a Rorange Lippie for Spring

Amanda Etkind
Apr 27, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

For a die-hard red lip wearer breaking out of your comfort zone to sport a new hue can be a bit scary. Pink appears too sweet for some, while a vampy pout borders on harsh for everyday. Re: rorange—your perfect blend of scarlet red, and striking mandarin. This ultra-flattering shade brightens every complexion due to its warmer undertone. In terms of formula, N.Y. C makeup artist Edward Cruz suggests skipping a super glossy finish, and opting for a matte or balm-like texture. “For a statement lip apply the color full-on, or for a wash of color stipple the product on,” shares Cruz. Check out some of our favorite not too red, not too orange lippies to spice-up (no pun intended!) your look for spring.

VIDEO: 5 Red-Orange Lipsticks To Rock This Summer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Love

Revlon $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Lipstick in Classic Red

Neutrogena $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Spicy

Anastasia Beverly Hills $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square

Nars $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Lady Danger

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Matte Lip Color in Flame

Tom Ford $53 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Colourpop Ultra Satin Lip in Cozy

ColourPop $6 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!