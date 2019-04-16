The Top 5 Spring Beauty Trends to Try This Year
Coral lipstick will continue to be a must-try for the next 10+ years, but it's not nearly the only spring beauty trend worth road-testing. From the hair accessory explosion you're seeing all over Instagram to ultra-dewy skin, a whole new crop of hair and makeup looks are here to freshen up your routine. (Corny pun, but true.)
With the help of makeup artist and hairstylist Erica Whelan, we highlighted five breakout spring beauty trends to try first. Along with your visual example, we rounded up the simple tricks you need in order to get each right.
Keep scrolling for the lowdown on bright, blurred lipstick, barrettes, bright liner, and more.
VIDEO: 4 Ways to Do Your Eyebrows
Blurred Red Lips
The inspiration? The way your lips look after eating a cherry popsicle — AKA, the perfect stained wash of color. Unlike the matte liquid lip trend that Kylie Jenner made oh-so famous, the idea is that it shouldn't be perfect, but the trend also shouldn't be overly messy, either.
To get the look right, you'll need two different lipsticks: a darker shade and a lighter shade in the same color family. We applied Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Control and then NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in the center of the lips to get that two-toned effect. To conquer the "blurred" aspect, use a cotton swab to blot out the perimeter of the lips, slightly blending so there's no harsh lines.
Bright Eyeliner
Why wear one bright liner when you can wear two at the same time? Instead of just top liner, try a geometric shape. Start by lining the inner corner of the eye with a trending green shade like Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Freak. Then, use your crease as your guideline and create a shape with a different shade (try Marc Jacobs Beauty Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Code Blue) on the outer corner of your eye.
Barrettes
You already know by now.... Barrettes are back. Instead of a hair pin, try a clip that's easy to snap in place. We reached for celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan's collab with Kitsch. To copy this look, create a side part and sweep all your hair over to one side. Use bobby pins to secure any baby hair near the neck. Place your first clip over the ear. Then, place your last clip under the ear. Play with placing smaller clips and barrettes in different directions in-between those two clips.
Glossy Skin
Going for that dewy glow doesn't just mean applying highlighter on your cheekbones, though that's essential. After you've set your skin with a radiant foundation and concealer, apply Chanel's Multi-Use Glow Stick to the high points of your face, and take the vibe to your eyelids. Gently dab a dewy shadow, Flesh's Fleshpot Eye Gloss, or Elizabeth Arden's 8-Hour Cream on your lids to complete the look.
All Pink Everything
Seen on celebrities like Emma Stone, Rita Ora, Jessica Biel, and more, pink is the color of the season when it comes to makeup. We're not just referring to lipstick shades, though. To create a chic monochromatic moment, use variations of the shade for your shadow, cheeks, and lips all at the same time.
For this look, we applied a combo of shades from the Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette and the Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette. Tip: Spray your eyeshadow brush with water or an Evian Face Mist to intensify the colors.
Then, move onto creating a natural flush on your cheeks. Try tapping Chantecaille Cheek Gelée in Happy on your cheekbones. Finally, for lips, try a satin, creamy lipstick like Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Jolly Molly.