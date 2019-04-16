The Top 5 Spring Beauty Trends to Try This Year

Coral lipstick will continue to be a must-try for the next 10+ years, but it's not nearly the only spring beauty trend worth road-testing. From the hair accessory explosion you're seeing all over Instagram to ultra-dewy skin, a whole new crop of hair and makeup looks are here to freshen up your routine. (Corny pun, but true.)

With the help of makeup artist and hairstylist Erica Whelan, we highlighted five breakout spring beauty trends to try first. Along with your visual example, we rounded up the simple tricks you need in order to get each right.

Keep scrolling for the lowdown on bright, blurred lipstick, barrettes, bright liner, and more.

