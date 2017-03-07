6 Fragrances That Are the Pure Essence of Spring

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 07, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Regardless of whether or not the chill in the air is present, we're doing everything we possibly can to bring on an early spring, short of summoning the powers of Manon a la The Craft, anyway. Fragrance is one item that can totally transform your mood, and almost take you to a new place entirely if you close your eyes and inhale (shoe clicks optional). There are certain scents in our collection that are practically the entire season of spring housed in a streamlined, airline-friendly bottle, so we compiled a list of all six to help channel spring right now—groundhog and climate change be damned.

Byredo La Tulipe

If the opening scene to the Sound of Music were immortalized in scent, it would probably smell a lot like Byredo's La Tulipe. The airy mix of tulip, freesia, and rhubarb is so unique and airy, we're almost tempted to do a sing and spin a la Julie Andrews every time we spray it on.

Byredo $230 SHOP NOW
Tocca Simone

A splash of watermelon proves to be the next best thing to actually biting into the stuff, while airy frangipani and ylang-ylang prevent the scent from tipping into the gourmand category.

Tocca $72 SHOP NOW
Fictions Eau de Parfum in She Knew He Was Forever

File this under the most Kate Middleton fragrance ever. Notes of honey, green tea, honeysuckle, and magnolia are based around the idea of afternoon tea in an English garden, where the Queen may or may not be in attendance.

available at Anthropologie $48 SHOP NOW
Annick Goutal Petite Cherie

Once you get acquainted with this addictive pear concoction, you'll constantly recognize it—even if you aren't the one wearing it. A slight twist of peach and hints of freshly-cut grass get an unexpected sensual vibe as the scent begins to warm up on your skin.

Annick Goutal $182 SHOP NOW
Miu Miu L'eau Bleue

We can't decide what's better—switching over to AC after a long winter blasting the heat, or the lily of the valley-heavy whiff we catch when this lively fragrance makes contact with our wrists.

Miu Miu $90 SHOP NOW
Lollia In Love Eau de Parfum

Not unlike the emotion it was named after, a light veil of Lollia's rose, apple blossom, and jasmine blend triggers those I-hope-they-text-back butterflies, which typically kick in after that first kiss.

available at Anthropologie $48 SHOP NOW

