6 Fragrances That Are the Pure Essence of Spring

Regardless of whether or not the chill in the air is present, we're doing everything we possibly can to bring on an early spring, short of summoning the powers of Manon a la The Craft, anyway. Fragrance is one item that can totally transform your mood, and almost take you to a new place entirely if you close your eyes and inhale (shoe clicks optional). There are certain scents in our collection that are practically the entire season of spring housed in a streamlined, airline-friendly bottle, so we compiled a list of all six to help channel spring right now—groundhog and climate change be damned.