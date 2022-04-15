Sunscreen Mists Are the Hassle-Free Way to Reapply SPF Over Makeup — Here Are 4 I Swear by

There are a few reasons I find putting sunscreen on continuously a hassle. The first is simply the act of having to smear it on with my hands. When I am on the subway, at the beach, or on a walk, I don't always have sanitizer or hand soap nearby and I do not want to just rub germs all over my face. The second issue is that I like to wear makeup, and trying to put a lotion on top of it will make me look like a cat drowning in a pool.