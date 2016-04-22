Wait, You Can Use This SPF in the Shower?

We've long been accustomed to how you're supposed to apply SPF. Unless you've been living under a rock, by that we mean you apply it on dry skin — and then you re-apply again and again and again.

It was hard to imagine that something would come and complete revolutionize the process, but it's 2016, and we were wrong. So, what's the big change then? Space NK has recently introduce the Dr. Russo Sun Protective Skin Care line to the US, and in that line is an FDA-approved patented facial cleanser that, get this, washes on your SPF.

That's right. You can now apply your sunscreen by washing your face. What a time to be alive. We can't wait to try this, ASAP.

The Dr. Russo Sun Protective Day Cleanser is available at Space NK stores and online, ($75; spacenk.com)