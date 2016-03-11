You Need These SPF-Infused Beauty Products for the Extra Hour of Daylight

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 11, 2016

Hands up if you're ready to spring forward! Though we're losing an hour of sleep this weekend (at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, to be exact), we can kind of deal with that, considering that we're gaining an extra hour of daylight, bringing those 3 p.m. winter sunsets to an official end. The longer nights may have caused your religious SPF application to go on the wayside; so if you're likely to forget, consider adding a few products with built-in sun protection to your makeup bag. From face powders to liquid blushes and bronzers, we put together a list of the best SPF-infused beauty products, aside from your everyday sunscreen.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Airbrushing Pressed Powder SPF 30

Reapplying your sunscreen every four hours just got a lot more glamorous, thanks to the Photoshop blur effect this powder has on your complexion.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Perricone MD "No Blush" Blush SPF 30

The serum-like texture of this rosy hue literally melts into your skin, and looks natural enough to fool even the most hi-res iPhone lens.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin Bronzing Beauty Balm SPF 20

This lightweight fluid creates an exact replica of the bronzed goddes finish you'd get sitting shoreside, with none of the burn.

4 of 7 Courtesy

YSL Rouge Volupte Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick

What hydrates like a balm, glides on like a lip gloss, but delivers the intensity of a lipstick? YSL's Rouge Volupte, of course, which also moonlights as a sun protectant with the addition of SPF 15.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena 3-in-1 Concealer for Eyes

Your undereye area needs a little more love than the skin on the rest of your face, as it's one of the thinnest areas, but the extra dose of aloe, green tea, and SPF 20 act as a shield against environmental irritants.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Maestro UV Skin Defense Primer

Talk about going undercover—when your go-to foundation isn't infused with sun protection, make sure to apply a layer of Armani's primer-serum hybrid, which creates a stay-put barrier for anything you blend over the top in addition to acting as armor against UV rays.

7 of 7 Courtesy

BareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Cream Eyeshadow SPF 15

In addition to deflecting the sun's UV rays, this blendable cream also holds some super-reflective shimmer.

