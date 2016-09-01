Special Delivery! A Guide to Online Beauty Box Clubs

MUSTHAVE.POPSUGAR.COM

Lisa Sugar, Founder & Editor in Chief on the hit digital platform POPSUGAR, has created a monthly box delivery service of goodies straight to your front door.

THE GOODS: This must-have monthly box of goodies contains a mix of the best of the best in fashion, beauty, home, fitness and food inspired by that specific time of year. The most recent box contained items like a fashionable scarf, coffee mug, lunch box, lip balm and more.

THE FINE PRINT: First, you pick a plan online and sign up for a subscription with your credit card (Monthly is $39.95, 3 months is $109.85 and 6 months is $214.70.) Upon choosing your plan, you will receive your first box valued at $100 or more. Open the box and enjoy!