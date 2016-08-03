Something Navy's New Workout Line Will Convince You to Book That Barre Class

Not that I can afford to buy a new workout outfit every time I need to get my butt to the gym, but cutsie, flattering leggings, and maybe even a jazzy sports bra, have the power to get me out of bed and to my spin class on time… even when I only logged in about five hours of sleep. So you can understand why I felt so inclined to start booking up a storm of classes and barre sessions when I learned that Something Navy’s Arielle Noa Charnas (a blogger I’ve long looked to for style inspo) was launching an athleisure line collab with KORAL and Bandier.

Trust: It’s good, and as you might have expected, it’s filled with navy pieces (one of my fave colors) that can actually go from brunch to the gym and back again. The scalloped sports bra is a weekend necessity. To get more info on the new line, plus Arielle's workout must-haves, check out our chat below.

MIMI: What made you want to pick active wear for your first collaboration? BTW, congrats!

Arielle Charnas: "When the initial conversation began, I was very pregnant and excited to get back to my workout routine. It just made sense for my brand and speaks to my love for fitness."

What’s your favorite piece from the collection?

"I love the scalloped sports bra! For the studio, I’d wear it with my high waisted leggings. For the street, I’d wear it with jeans and a loose tee that would allow the scallops to peak out.”

Since it is activewear, tell me about your favorite workout? How did you discover it?

"My favorite workout is Tracy Anderson. I’m obsessed and I’ve seen instant results post pregnancy. I have so much fun while doing it!"

How do you usually wear your hair for workouts. Does it depend on what you’re doing?

"Depending on how intense the workout is, you’ll see me with it down or in a loose bun."

So what healthy snacks do you need in your house? Do you have any favorite restaurants for healthy food?

"I always stock up on fruit—apples, blueberries, bananas. Sweetgreen is my go-to spot for salads!"

It’s a Saturday morning: What’s your dream routine?

"Wake up and bring my daughter Ruby into bed with us."