Simple Solutions for Your Most Annoying Winter Hair Problems

Erin Lukas and Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 22, 2017 @ 10:45 am

If you live somewhere with a cold climate, and have any length of hair on your head, chances are you’ve experienced at least one of the ways winter can wreak havoc on hair. Not only is it too frigid to willingly be outdoors, we spend most of these months battling the hair woes that come with the season’s elements and wardrobe. From dull, limp, and lifeless strands to the most annoying of winter hair problems—static—and staying-in until March probably seems like the only option.

The situation may seem dire, save for a tropical vacation. But if boarding the next flight down south is out of the question, there are more realistic ways of dealing with whatever winter hair woe may be plaguing you. On-the-go fly-away sheets, and a nourishing hair mask are just a couple items you can incorporate into your routine to minimize the season’s damaging effects (and your frustration). Winter is no match for the following hair-saving products.

Garnier Whole Blends Coconut Water & Vanilla Milk Extracts Hydrating Mask

The winter weather not only sucks moisture from your skin—your hair is subject to intense dehydration too, especially if you're a lover of heat styling. While you're in the shower, work this hydrating hair mask throughout your strands after shampooing and conditioning. It only takes three minutes to penetrate your hair shaft, nourishing it with a formula that smells sweetly of vanilla milk.

Redken Frizz Dismiss Fly Away Fix Sheets

Beanies, scarves, and wool sweaters combined with the lack of moisture in the air create winter’s most irritating hair issue: static. Fight it by stashing Redken’s handy fly-away sheets in your handbag for touch-ups throughout the day.

Bumble and bumble Invisible Hairdresser’s Oil

During summer, our manes tend to have a natural, radiant glow, but once the temperature hovers around freezing, hair quickly turns dull and lackluster. Get your shine back by running this lightweight fix that’s a blend of six oils and two extracts, before or after blow-drying strands.

OUAI Smooth Spray

Sure, turtlenecks and scarves are chic, but they're also two of the most common causes for tangling and matting underneath your hair at the nape of your neck. Annoying fact: Your hair is also more likely to tangle when it's dry, so winter is the prime time to invest in a leave-in conditioning treatment. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin formulated a spray that is meant to be applied on damp hair to reduce frizz, friction, and tangling, while also acting as a heat protectant.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

If your hair is flat as a pancake after taking off that beanie, enlist the help of a spray that'll add volume back into your hair. Buy a bottle of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and keep it in your desk. A few spritzes of this cult-classic formula instantly amps up the body of your hair, giving it a lived-in matte finish in the process.

MOROCCANOIL Perfect Defense

When you're touching up dried hair (that's simultaneously dry), you still need to shield it from the harsh effects of high temps from your flatiron. This spritzer is infused with argan oil to nourish and moisturize while blocking heat damage.

Pantene Pro-V Moisture Mist Detangling Light Conditioning Spray

Winter winds can whip your hair into a tangled mess, and render the time you spent styling your strands wasted. Not to mention that hair rubbing against your coat and scarf doesn’t help the cause. Combat unruly knots by treating your mane with a detangling spray when it’s damp to keep it smooth once you’re bundled up and head out the door.

R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder

Whether you're trying to save a good hair day from flatness, or you are trying to hold off from washing, R+Co's latest formulation is here for you. Made with a mineral compound diatomaceous earth to add grip and texture, jojoba seed oil to condition and enhance sheen, you can get that just-shampooed shiny hair look without even stepping in the shower. The pump bottle and powder formula also gives you the ability to place it exactly where you want.

IGK Expensive Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat

Restore shine to dry, brittle, and dull winter hair with this in-shower gloss/conditioning treatment that's formulated with powerhouse damage-preventing, frizz-fighting ingredients like sea kelp extract, sunflower seed oil, and glycerin.

