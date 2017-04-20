6 Solid Oil Cleansers That Remove Makeup With Minimal Effort

What do you get when you combine the makeup-lifting powers of a cleansing oil with the texture of your solid fragrance? A cleansing balm, of course, which take the nourishing qualities of oils and transition them into a solid, more compact form the TSA won't likely swipe from your bag. They work on both dry and oily skin types alike, and you don't need more than a dollop to completely remove all traces of the day. Plus, thanks to the extra hydration, you don't have to go as hard on the serum lineup that typically follows your existing cleanser. Simply scoop a small amount out of the jar, warm it up in your hands, then spread the oil over your face. The heat from your skin helps activate the product, so allow it to sit for just a minute, then remove the balm either with a wet towel or rinse it with warm water.

Check out a few of our favorite formulas below.

