Totally Travel-Friendly Beauty Products You Won't Need to Ditch at the Airport

Because getting rid of all your makeup doesn't sound like the best way to start a trip. 

Packing is a weirdly elusive and difficult skill to master. Have you ever been on a trip where you realized you packed nine shirts and no bottoms? Well, trying to pack your skin care and makeup can be an even more daunting task. Liquid formulas are a nightmare to pack—you don't know pain until your foundation has leaked all over your summer dress. There's also the very crucial issue of not having to check a bag for a weekend trip.  

To help you out, we've come up with a list of solid makeup and skin-care products—solid as in amazing/foolproof but also as in their physical state. 
 

H2O+ Elements On-the-Move Cleansing Stick

In our opinion, a face wash stick is a scientific achievement right up there with space exploration. We've freaked out over this product before, and if you travel often or want something to bring to the gym that's incredibly convenient, this is it. You just wet your face and rub the stick around your face until it starts foaming. 

$28
Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes For Face and Eyes

Makeup wipes are a household necessity—some nights you just can't make it out of bed to wash your face. They're even more necessary when you're packing four bottles of tanning oil and are desperately trying to keep your packing to a minimum. Clinique's Take The Day Off line is super gentle and effective, as are these wipes. And if you're a micellar water fanatic, you're in luck. The formula is infused in these little cloths! 

 

$14
Colorscience Sunforgettable Loose Mineral Sunscreen Brush

This product solves two major issues. It eliminates a liquid mess in your suitcase if the tube busts open (we don't want to talk about it), and it makes reapplication a breeze. You apply this mineral SPF, which can go right over makeup, via a brush applicator. It also comes in different tints, so you can find the shade that fits your skin tone needs.

$64
Tom Ford Foundation Stick

It literally takes nothing to convince me that I very desperately need a Tom Ford makeup product. Still, this foundation stick is an amazing three-in-one. It's a foundation (duh), but its stick form also means you can very easily build it up into a concealer or use it to contour. If the $82 price tag seems a little steep, just think of it as three products instead of one.

$82
Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick

Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line has me convinced that she is a low key magician and that is the reason why her products are so amazing. The Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick is another amazing multitasking stick. Use it as lipstick, use it as blush, use it as both. Up. To. You.

$45
Diptyque Solid Perfume

Perfume is the hardest product to justify packing. The bottles are always so big and fragile, and I don't want to spend my life savings on a Chanel perfume just so it can break and leak all over my clothes. You're probably most familiar with Diptyque for their candles, but they also have a very serious perfume offering, many of which are offered in a solid form. They are basically solid scented waxes that you can rub into your skin. There's a very luxurious feel to the whole process.

$50

