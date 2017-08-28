Sofia Vergara Reveals the Secret Behind Her Confidence

Her voice, the long wavy hair, that body—when you think of the Colombian actress, you think of the whole package. Here, Sofia Vergara reveals her must-haves, her first beauty memories, and the secret to how she remains comfortable and confident in her own skin.

InStyle: What's your first beauty memory?

Sofia Vergara: I remember watching my mom and aunt get ready to go out, and falling in love with the process of putting on makeup and perfume. Beauty is something I take very seriously as a Latin woman. Growing up, I learned never to leave the house without mascara. I think all the Vergara women would agree it's important to look your best at all times.

IS: When do you feel most beautiful?

SV: What's most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I'm with my husband and my family and friends. Don't get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments I'll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.

IS: Were you always confident in your own skin?

SV: I was always a little confident, but it wasn't until I began finding success as an actress that I truly became comfortable. Being on a hit show opened the door to so much opportunity and allowed me to pursue passions outside of acting. I was able to have clothing lines, be the face of CoverGirl, and create three perfumes. I recently co-founded an underwear business EBY [Empowered by You, a subscription-based underwear line], and 10 percent of its sales goes to microfinance loans for women. I think that's what has made me feel the most confident: succeeding in business.

IS: What's your fitness routine like?

SV: I've been doing a lot of weight training the past few years; that along with Pilates works really well for my body. If I want my cake, I have to work for it.

IS: Do you have a beauty icon?

SV: Sophia Loren. She was the epitome of glamour and still is. She had the body, the face—everything was just perfection.

IS: Which of these can you not live without: hair product, lipstick, skin cream, or high heels?

SV: I cannot believe you are asking me to choose. I can't!

