Sofia Richie Revealed Two New Tattoos 

It seems there are two major ink trends happening right now in the tattoo world. The first is really small and delicate tattoos. The second—at least based on what we've seen on celebrities who are so kind to share snaps—is tattoos on hands and fingers.

The go-to man for both of these trends (and for tattoos in general) is Jon Boy Tattoo, who seems like literally every celebrity's tattoo artist. So when we saw that Sofia Richie got not one but two new tattoos, we kind of assumed he was in involved. Turns out, we were right.

And Jon Boy, continuing his streak as the revealer of all celebrity tattoos, shared two pics of Sofia's new ink.

13:4 @sofiarichie

F A I T H @sofiarichie

The first is a super small and delicate 13:4 on the back of her neck, which we are assuming refers to a Biblical passage.

The second is a teeny-tiny cross on the inside of her middle finger, which Jon Boy captioned "F A I T H." We should also note that the cross bares a striking resemblance to the one the Biebs has near his eye... Hmmm...

These are the first tattoos we've seen from the model, although she might have some hiding. You never really know!