This Moisturizer Is Everything Your Summer Body Is Missing 

Listen, I feel you. If you live on the Eastern seaboard, you are currently sweating out of control. It's hot, it's muggy, and it's sticky. All you want is light clothing and a breeze. Is that too much for a girl to ask for in life? Basically, you want anything but feeling gross. I get it, and I'm right there with you. But I have a secret, and it's been making the hot, muggy life, well, a lot less like that.

It's called Soap & Glory Orangeasm Body Butter ($15;soapandglory.com). Before you scoff and think, "That's way too heavy for summer," just hear me out. First of all, it's zesty and fresh smelling—i.e. it smells like actual citrus, not artificial or sugary citrus. What makes this magical compilation of notes? Sicilian lemon, fresh green mandarin, and sweet orange peel oils. But the smell is just one component that makes this body cream luxe.

It also has shea butter massage balls. When you slather yourself in it, not only are you enveloped in moisture and an intoxicating scent that makes you feel like you're actually on vacation (instead of your super hot apartment with barely any AC), but it actually feels cooling as you rub it in. For real. Now when I get out of my shower, I can look forward to continuing the cool down, while I keep my bronzed bod in perfect, hydrated condition. Who's in?