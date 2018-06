When your nickname is "The Body," being in shape is a big part of your life. So it’s no surprise that Elle Macpherson co-founded WelleCo, a luxury wellness brand of nutritional powders, sleep-enhancing tea, and more. The Australian-born, Miami-based supermodel-turned-entrepreneur has some basic rules for staying fit and finding balance, but she makes sure to change things up. “It’s important that I don’t get into a rut,” Macpherson says.