So, Jennifer Stone from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Is Gorgeous Now

In the event that you didn't spent the mid-aughts watching Disney, Selena Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place and became a household name thanks to its magic. But also on the show? Jennifer Stone. While this actress didn't rise to the levels of fame as her witchy friend, she grew up into a beauty of equal proportions. Just as a reminder, here is what Gomez and Stone looked like during Wizards.

These 4 💛😍 #selenagomez #jenniferstone #jakeaustin #davidhenrie A photo posted by Call me Maia💫 (@sgomeznewsupdates) on Jun 9, 2015 at 2:30am PDT

Oh, how times have changed. First of all, Stone's an expert in glam:

"Well here's to the merry-go-round." @cinespia #claudettecolbert #clarkgable #ithappenedonenight #hollywoodforever A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on Aug 8, 2015 at 5:06pm PDT

Back to Marilyn for the evening. @beaulepaige A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on Mar 10, 2015 at 8:56pm PDT

Take me back to yesteryear. A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on Oct 24, 2014 at 7:29am PDT

But she's also a pro in playing it simple:

Oh why hello there, Wednesday! #glamourshotatthemall A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on Jun 24, 2015 at 7:49pm PDT

Have you guys gotten your limited edition "What's that a hat" Wizards shirt to benefit @KateWinsletGHF yet?! Less than 12 days left before it's gone forever! The link is in my bio! 👒🎩👒 A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on Aug 21, 2015 at 1:42pm PDT

AND if you want to see the entire cast's transformation, you HAVE to check this out.

But wait, she also isn't afraid to go makeup-free:

Sunday detox both. Ignore the resting sad face #oppositeofrestingbitchface A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:39pm PDT

In conclusion, you should probably follow her on Instagram for winged eyeliner inspiration.