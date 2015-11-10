So, Jennifer Stone from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Is Gorgeous Now

Gustavo Caballero
In the event that you didn't spent the mid-aughts watching Disney, Selena Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place and became a household name thanks to its magic. But also on the show? Jennifer Stone. While this actress didn't rise to the levels of fame as her witchy friend, she grew up into a beauty of equal proportions. Just as a reminder, here is what Gomez and Stone looked like during Wizards.
Oh, how times have changed. First of all, Stone's an expert in glam:
But she's also a pro in playing it simple:
AND if you want to see the entire cast's transformation, you HAVE to check this out.
But wait, she also isn't afraid to go makeup-free:
In conclusion, you should probably follow her on Instagram for winged eyeliner inspiration.