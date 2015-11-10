So, Jennifer Stone from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Is Gorgeous Now

Gustavo Caballero
Mehera Bonner
Nov 10, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

In the event that you didn't spent the mid-aughts watching Disney, Selena Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place and became a household name thanks to its magic. But also on the show? Jennifer Stone. While this actress didn't rise to the levels of fame as her witchy friend, she grew up into a beauty of equal proportions. Just as a reminder, here is what Gomez and Stone looked like during Wizards.

These 4 💛😍 #selenagomez #jenniferstone #jakeaustin #davidhenrie

A photo posted by Call me Maia💫 (@sgomeznewsupdates) on

Oh, how times have changed. First of all, Stone's an expert in glam:

"Well here's to the merry-go-round." @cinespia #claudettecolbert #clarkgable #ithappenedonenight #hollywoodforever

A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on

Back to Marilyn for the evening. @beaulepaige

A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on

Take me back to yesteryear.

A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on

But she's also a pro in playing it simple:

Oh why hello there, Wednesday! #glamourshotatthemall

A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on

AND if you want to see the entire cast's transformation, you HAVE to check this out.

http://bcove.me/2cwr1c33

But wait, she also isn't afraid to go makeup-free:

Sunday detox both. Ignore the resting sad face #oppositeofrestingbitchface

A photo posted by Jennifer Stone (@comeagainjen14) on

In conclusion, you should probably follow her on Instagram for winged eyeliner inspiration.

 

