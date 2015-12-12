The Best Smoky Eye and Nude Lip Pairings for Every Skin Tone

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Alexis Bennett
Dec 12, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

There's nothing quite as alluring as a vibrant smoky eye paired with a standout nude lip, but finding the perfect shade for your complexion can be a daunting, time-consuming task. Good thing, then, we've done our homework and gathered the best shadows and lipsticks to flatter every skin tone. It doesn't matter if you have an ivory complexion like Anne Hathaway or a radiant ebony shade like Luptia Nyong'o, you'll find the perfect pairings for your skin tone in our glamorous selections below.

1 of 6 Jon Kopaloff

Anne Hathaway

Porcelain beauties, there's no need to fret pulling off a smoky gray eye. Swap dull black shades for soft gray hues and seal the deal with a sandy rose lipstick like Hathaway's stunning combination.

Try: Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Pallette in Titanium Smoke, $80; nordstrom.com. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Petal Pink Nude $20; sephora.com.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Jason LaVeris

Taylor Swift

Rose gold shadows brighten medium complexions like Swift's, while muted raspberry colors on the lips complement the statement eye.

Try: Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow in Doré Rose 6, $20; net-a-porter.com. Yves Saint Laurent Vernis à Lèvres Glossy Stain Pop Water in 203 $36; bloomingdales.com.

3 of 6 Jacopo Raule

Jessica Alba

Alba's warm undertones are enhanced with earthy browns combined with a neutral mauve lip tint.

Try: Smashbox Full Exposure Travel Palette, $24; ulta.com. Honest Beauty Lip Gloss in Sheer Pink Nude, $18; honestbeauty.com.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Jon Kopaloff

Mindy Kaling

The caramel tones in Kaling's complexion shine brightest with deep plum shades on the lids and sheer burgundy stains on the lips.

Try: Mac Eyes X 9 Palette in Purple, $40; macys.com. Make Up For Ever Artist Plexi-Gloss, $19; sephora.com.

Advertisement
5 of 6

Kerry Washington

Deep golden complexions can dabble in bold hues like Washington's blue lids and soften the look with sandy violet lips.

Try: Dior 5-Colour Eyeshadow Cosmopolite, $63; sephora.com. Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Color in Royal Orchid, $27; macys.com.

 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Gregg DeGuire

Lupita Nyong'o

Beautiful deep skin tones can play with bold shades of onyx and even add hints of sparkle. Meanwhile, mauve and warm brown tints perfectly play up pouts.

Try: Rituals Duo Eyeshadow in Silver & Black, $25; us.riturals.com. Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Pink Mauve $27; bobbibrown.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!