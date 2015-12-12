The Best Smoky Eye and Nude Lip Pairings for Every Skin Tone

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
There's nothing quite as alluring as a vibrant smoky eye paired with a standout nude lip, but finding the perfect shade for your complexion can be a daunting, time-consuming task. Good thing, then, we've done our homework and gathered the best shadows and lipsticks to flatter every skin tone. It doesn't matter if you have an ivory complexion like Anne Hathaway or a radiant ebony shade like Luptia Nyong'o, you'll find the perfect pairings for your skin tone in our glamorous selections below.