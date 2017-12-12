What's That Smell? Even More '90s Fragrances We Love!

Something still smells like Teen Spirit in here... After our very first roundup of iconic '90s scents, we realized that a few staples were left out. Who could forget the original Gucci Rush, Clinique Happy, or Bath and Body Works' impressive fragrance lineup? Originally, we were drawn to Gucci Rush by its uncanny resemblance to those orange Nickelodeon VHS tapes, but the sultry blend of peach, vanilla, and patchouli tapped into our teenage desire to live a little more like Cher Horowitz. Clinique's Happy was introduced to us in a miniature form—the tiny bottles included in the gifts with purchase finally convinced us to save our allowance for the full-size bottle, and the extensive library of scents offered up at Bath and Body Works could match our temper more accurately than a color-changing mood ring. But the options don't stop there! We added even more '90s fragrances to our growing lineup of perfumes that adorned our vanity back in the day.

