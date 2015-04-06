Smart Summer Beauty

Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:20 pm
Laying Low
Laying Low

Set your ponytail loosely at the nape of your neck—and accent it with a flower. It’s elegant and simple—and fends off annoying tight-hair headaches.
Eye Contact
Eye Contact

Are your eyes your best feature? Draw more attention to them by keeping your bangs a little wispy and skimming just along your brow.
Lips That Pop
Lips That Pop

Want to make the most of this year’s tangerine, poppy-red and even purple lipsticks? Use a little concealer first to keep the shade pure.
Nailed It
Nailed It

Want to go bold with your fingertips? Pair blue or orange nail color with an all-white outfit—chic but still attention-getting.
Go for the Bronze
Go for the Bronze

Just keep it mellow and natural-looking: Brush powder bronzer only along the sides of your cheeks, your hairline and gently on your nose.
Stop Sunscreen Breakouts
Stop Sunscreen Breakouts

Staying hydrated with smartwater, and using an oil-free sunscreen, can help cut down on breakouts and keep your skin looking crystal clear all summer long. Watch out for waterproof sunscreens, which can clog your pores.
