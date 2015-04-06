Smart Summer Beauty

Set your ponytail loosely at the nape of your neck—and accent it with a flower. It’s elegant and simple—and fends off annoying tight-hair headaches.
Eye Contact
Are your eyes your best feature? Draw more attention to them by keeping your bangs a little wispy and skimming just along your brow.
Lips That Pop
Want to make the most of this year’s tangerine, poppy-red and even purple lipsticks? Use a little concealer first to keep the shade pure.
Nailed It
Want to go bold with your fingertips? Pair blue or orange nail color with an all-white outfit—chic but still attention-getting.
Go for the Bronze
Just keep it mellow and natural-looking: Brush powder bronzer only along the sides of your cheeks, your hairline and gently on your nose.
Stop Sunscreen Breakouts
Staying hydrated with smartwater, and using an oil-free sunscreen, can help cut down on breakouts and keep your skin looking crystal clear all summer long. Watch out for waterproof sunscreens, which can clog your pores.
