The Internet Is Obsessed With This Highlighting Palette

In a market so saturated by highlighters, astronauts on the ISS can probably spot the glare from orbit, it takes a lot for us to be impressed by the latest shine-enhancing products, but Sleek's Highlighting Palette has managed to do just that. The palette probably looks familiar if your YouTube viewing history is comprised of strobing tutorials—just about every beauty guru on the internet has sung the praises of the four-pan cream and powder set, which deliver just as much color payoff as its higher-priced competitors. After taking it on a road test for ourselves, we fully believe the hype.

Each of the colors look gorgeous worn solo, but are especially intense when layered. Try using a fluffy blush brush to sweep one of the powders onto your cheekbones, then dip your finger into the cream highlighter to dab it directly over the top. The result is a shiny, almost-wet effect that flatters even the most minimalist makeup looks. Sleek's Highlighting Palette is available in three different options, but we're partial to the Solstice color spread, showcased above. The mix of pink, peach, gold, and champagne tones are gorgeous against all complexions, and we've been known to repurpose each shade as eyeshadow. Shop the product now for $13 at sleekmakeup.com.