We Tried Out Instagram's Most Popular Makeup Setting Spray

Nothing says "summmer has officially arrived" quite like a face of melted makeup. Once the mercury rises above 75, I run a constant risk of smearing my nose contouring thanks to the heat and humidity, but I have this crazy fear over using a primer to keep it all in place. There was an incident back in college where I used a certain primer that everyone seemed to love, and while it kept its promises of a satin finish that wouldn't quit, the silicone in the formula caused me to break out like I was 15 all over again the night before some of my friends and I were going to a taping of Maury—not kidding, we were in the audience, but that's a story for another time. Because of that, setting sprays are usually my best bet for keeping my makeup intact during an impending summer heat wave. MAC's Fix + and Urban Decay's All Nighter get regular play in my regime, but I recently came across the Gerard Cosmetics Slay All Day setting spray ($22; gerardcosmetics.com) while scrolling through my Instagram feed and was intrigued. I mean, the name of the product also happens to be my life motto, so I'd call that a pretty perfect match.

I decided to put the Green Tea formula to the ultimate test over the weekend. My family and I were going to my cousin's high school graduation, which was being held outside in weather that promised to be 80 degrees and sunny. Since my cousin would be sitting on the left side of the field, we decided to sit on the left side bleachers to coordinate. Unbeknownst to us, they happened to directly face the sun. Before we left, I applied a veil of Slay All Day to my face, and sun be damned, the product lived up to its name—and trust, the festivities that followed were rich with photographic evidence to prove it. My skin does tend to get a bit shiny, so I knew a completely-matte result would be a pipe dream, but I definitely noticed I wasn't touching up my face with my powder as much, and my contouring stayed in formation for hours. Yes, that was a deliberate Beyoncé reference. You cannot name your product Slay All Day and expect that the "Formation" chorus won't be triggered to play in my head.