Reviewers Say This $9 Organic Face Oil Leaves Their Skin "Soft, Supple, and Youthful"
Not to sound like a gratitude journal (although I do love the one Tinx recommended), but I find focusing on small, daily moments of pleasure makes it easier to get through the day, especially when our civil rights, health, and future are constantly under fire. Closing Twitter to eat a Thin Mint, pet my cat, and wash my face before diving back in is a way to maintain energy. If you want your self care ritual to have a few long-term benefits, shoppers love the effects of Sky Organics' Rosehip Oil.
If you haven't danced with rosehip oil yet, it's a good time all around. As New York cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green, MD, previously told InStyle, the ingredient has a small molecular structure that deeply penetrates in the skin, so it stimulates collagen and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Rosehip oil contains vitamin A (which is also found in retinol), along with protective vitamin E and brightening vitamin C. Per Green, the oil is also a great moisturizer: It contains a "whopping 80 percent" composition of fatty acids, which support cell turnover and skin elasticity, while improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation.
So while there's nothing wrong with products that tout a long ingredient list, according to Sky Organics' users, there's simply no need with the single-ingredient serum covering all their bases. One person recounted how the moisturizing oil "smoothes and plumps out fine lines for an overall more youthful appearance," and another said after using it for a week, their "dry spots have receded" in lieu of a more supple texture.
Shop now: $9 (Originally $10); amazon.com
A different user wrote that they decided to try a rosehip face oil upon learning that Kate Middleton used the ingredient, and confirmed: "Yep, she's onto something." Their hands and face were left newly "soft, supple, and youthful-looking," and while that's not everything in life, it is nice. Even someone with oily skin was impressed by how it kept oil at bay; the product absorbs quickly, per a reviewer, and doesn't look greasy.
As a penultimate fan in their early 40s wrote, nightly application has softened their minor lines and given them a glow, and they liked its minimal scent. A 63-year-old called the dropper bottle their go-to: "It never fails; someone tells me how beautiful my complexion is when I use rosehip oil." Get the Sky Organics Organic Rosehip Oil for $9 at Amazon.