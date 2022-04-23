Reviewers Say This $9 Organic Face Oil Leaves Their Skin "Soft, Supple, and Youthful"

If you haven't danced with rosehip oil yet, it's a good time all around. As New York cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green, MD, previously told InStyle, the ingredient has a small molecular structure that deeply penetrates in the skin, so it stimulates collagen and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Rosehip oil contains vitamin A (which is also found in retinol), along with protective vitamin E and brightening vitamin C. Per Green, the oil is also a great moisturizer: It contains a "whopping 80 percent" composition of fatty acids, which support cell turnover and skin elasticity, while improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation.