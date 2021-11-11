Helen Mirren Swears by This Drugstore Product for Her Hair, Nails, and Skin — We Asked an Expert Why It Works

Time and time again, Helen Mirren has proven that age is irrelevant. She was named an ambassador to L'Oréal Paris in 2014 and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year at the age of 76. One reason behind her lifelong success is a strong sense of moxie — whether she's sporting pink hair on the red carpet, wearing sneakers to movie premieres, or frolicking down the runway barefoot, she's never taken herself too seriously. Mirren approaches her beauty routine in the same way, as evidenced by this cheeky caption she posted to Instagram: "Things I like… Castor oil, not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, and nails in tiny amounts.