This $10 K-Beauty Scrub Doubles as a Mask — and Thousands of Shoppers Love It

Owning a good exfoliator is essential to anyone’s skincare routine — whether you prefer a chemical exfoliation or a physical one, it’s recommended you slough away those dead skin cells at least twice a week. While picking out an exfoliator, it’s important to find something that’ll actually work deep enough to provide glowing results, but is also gentle enough that it won’t irritate or damage your skin. That’s why thousands of people have turned to this Korean beauty sugar scrub and mask, which is free of any harmful chemicals or rough particles.

The Black Sugar Wash Off Mask Exfoliator from popular K-beauty brand Skinfood is a gentle and hydrating exfoliator that can be used as both a regular scrub and a mask. Made with unrefined black sugar granules, shea butter, and nourishing oils, the scrub is free of walnut shell powder, which has become a controversial ingredient in physical exfoliators due to claims that it causes microscopic skin tears (Kylie Jenner’s skincare line was the latest to be criticized). The sugar granules used in Skinfood’s exfoliator, on the other hand, are super small and dissolve quickly in water, making them perfect physical exfoliators for those with sensitive skin (or anyone worried about irritating their face).

Other than the fact that the Black Sugar Wash Off Mask has been a Skinfood best-seller and customer favorite for over 10 years, according to brand, it also has close to 1,000 raving five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers (and tons more on Influenster) who have fallen in love with it.

“This exfoliator is great! It works very well on my sensitive skin and pairs especially well with my skin when it is extra sensitive after using Tretinoin cream. I like that you can utilize it as a basic exfoliator or turn it into a mask just by leaving it on,” one customer wrote. “It has an awesome scent (light and citrus-y — reminds me of the original Fresh lip balm in the brown tube). I especially appreciate that the granules of sugar dissolve when washed away, unlike some other exfoliators that have non-dissolving particles that end up lining of the bottom of my tub and sink.”

Another user even said the mask, along with another Skinfood product, has aided in recovering her skin after a bad burn. “I have very dry, very sensitive skin, and this mask is one of the only products I can find that doesn’t burn it and leaves it smooth, soft, and bright. This is perhaps the best mask I’ve ever used. Ever since I burnt my face badly — and I mean burnt; it was red and itchy and hot and peeling, almost like I’d given myself a chemical burn — with a single use of a popular skincare product, I’ve been wary of buying anything,” she wrote. “My skin hasn’t been the same since it’s been damaged and everything else I’ve tried has only caused me pain. However, I found Skinfood’s Bitter Green Cleanser ($10; amazon.com), and I think my flippant decision to try it was one of the best decisions I’ve made in years. [Skinfood’s] products are so gentle on my skin and have made such a difference with my dry, perpetually irritated face.”

Whether you need to upgrade your way-too-harsh scrub, or simply love multifunctional skincare products (who doesn’t?), this $10 K-beauty favorite is definitely worth a try.